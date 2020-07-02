WINNIPEG -- A fire in Winnipeg’s North End spread to a neighbouring home Thursday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called just before 7 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Flora Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, the city said they encountered a well-involved fire with heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. The fire spread to an adjacent home, which created a secondary fire.

Both fires were declared under control just before 7:30 p.m.

The city said extremely hot weather conditions created a high risk of heat exhaustion, and a rotating crew strategy was used to ensure everyone’s health and safety while on scene.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The city said the neighbouring home sustained damage from the heat of the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.