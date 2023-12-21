North End garage fire sends one person to hospital

A garage fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area on Thursday morning sent one person to hospital.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

When crew members got to the scene, they found two garages that had gone up in flames. Firefighters immediately attacked the fire and evacuated two neighbouring homes.

The WFPS notes that the fire spread to an adjacent duplex.

Paramedics assessed one person at the scene, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

The city brought a Winnipeg Transit bus to the scene to provide shelter for evacuees.

Due to water damage, residents were unable to return to their suites, so the emergency social services team was brought in to help 13 people find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage estimates are not available at this time.

As roads in the area reopen, Winnipeggers are warned to be cautious as the water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.

City of Winnipeg crews will monitor conditions and apply sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks.