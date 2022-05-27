North End garage fire spreads to vacant home
A garage in Winnipeg’s North End went up in flames on Thursday evening, spreading to a vacant home.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the garage fire in the 300 block of College Street just before 5:40 p.m.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found the garage engulfed in smoke and flames. Crews also found the fire had spread to the adjacent home.
Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the structures, declaring the garage and house fire under control by 6:25 p.m.
No one was inside the house or garage at the time of the fire. However, residents of a neighbouring home were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.
