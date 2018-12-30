

CTV Winnipeg





A fire broke out at a North End home Saturday night, say Winnipeg fire officials.

They say it happened at a vacant one and a half-storey house in the 600 block of Burrows Ave. around 5:30 p.m.

Crews got the fire under control quickly, but the building suffered “extensive smoke, fire and water damage.”

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.