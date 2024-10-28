WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

North End home goes up in flames early Monday morning

A Redwood Avenue home that caught fire is pictured on Oct. 28, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) A Redwood Avenue home that caught fire is pictured on Oct. 28, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
A North End home went up in flames early Monday morning.

According to the city, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a two-storey home in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

Crews arrived to find the house totally engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a neighbouring home.

Some residents self-evacuated before crews arrived on scene, and firefighters temporarily evacuated some neighbouring homes as a precaution.

Firefighters launched a defensive attack from the outside, and got the fire under control about an hour later.

Crews searched the homes, and found a cat had died.

No other injuries were reported.

The home where the fire started and a neighbouring home were both damaged by the flames.

An emergency social services team from the city is helping displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

