WINNIPEG -- A home in Winnipeg’s North End was severely damaged during an overnight fire on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Pritchard Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Images from the scene show a shed at the back of the home totally burned, as well as damage to a neighboring home.

Around 3:30 a.m., city crews were called to board up the house.

CTV News has not yet learned if there was anyone inside the house at the time of the fire or any injuries.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

