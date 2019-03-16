Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2019.

It happened near the corner of Selkirk Ave. and Salter St.

Const. Rob Carver said paramedics and police responded to the report of a man assaulted with serious injuries around 2:40 a.m.

The victim is in late 30s. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

He said the man had upper body injuries and the nature of the injuries suggest a weapon was used, but it was too early to provide any more details.

Salter St. between Stella Ave. and Selkirk is blocked to traffic.

Several businesses in the area have closed while police investigate.

Members of the forensics were observed looking at evidence near a bus shelter on Salter.

Evidence markers have been placed by what appears to be blood in the middle of the intersection at Selkirk and Salter.

Const. Rob Carver said he couldn’t comment on whether any suspects have been identified.

He said so far the investigation is not pointing to a random attack and it’s too soon to say if meth played a role.

Investigators believe a number of people were in the area at the time of the assault and may be able to provide critical information.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.