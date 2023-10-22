North End vacant house complete loss after third fire: WFPS

A vacant house in the North End is expected to be a complete loss after Winnipeg fire crews were called to it for a third time in the past 18 months.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the call came in at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. Firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant, two-and-a-half storey house in the 400 block of Stella Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They started with an exterior defensive attack and then moved inside once conditions improved.

The fire was declared under control at 6:03 p.m.

No one was found inside the house, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The WFPS said the house is believed to be a complete loss, having been damaged in previous fires in January 2023 and May 2022.