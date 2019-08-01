

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are redirecting traffic after a motorcyclist was involved in a collision on the northbound side of the Midtown Bridge Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday where they found a ‘serious accident’ had taken place on the Smith Street bridge.

The only person involved, the driver of the motorcycle, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said northbound traffic is being rerouted and it’s unknown when the bridge will reopen to traffic.