A motorcyclist was involved in a collision on the northbound side of the Midtown Bridge Wednesday night, said Winnipeg police.

Police were called to the scene at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday where they found a ‘serious accident’ had taken place on the Smith Street bridge.

The only person involved, the driver of the motorcycle, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the Midtown Bridge has reopened.