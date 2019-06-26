Northern Manitoba Mountie to testify today in manslaughter trial
A Mountie charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a northern Manitoba man is expected to testify today in his own defence.
Const. Abram Letkeman is accused in the 2015 death of Steven Campbell, who was behind the wheel of a Jeep that the Mountie had tried to pull over for erratic driving.
Letkeman shot Campbell at least nine times near Thompson.
Yesterday, a police expert testified that Letkeman made a disastrous tactical decision to step in front of the vehicle before he pulled the trigger repeatedly.