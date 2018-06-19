

Several northern Manitoba communities, including The Pas, Flin Flon and Snow Lake, are under an extended heat warning issued by the province Tuesday.

The medical officer of health for environmental health and emergency preparedness issued the warning, which may be extended into other areas of the region over the coming days.

The advisory said unseasonably warm air is flowing in from Saskatchewan and high temperatures are in the forecast for the next several days.

People are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves and others against the effects of heat and older adults, chronically ill people and those who live alone are at especially high risk of heat illness, and infants, children and those who work or workout in the heat are also at greater risk.

Symptoms to watch out for include dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, headache and fast breathing.

People who show signs of heat illness should immediately seek a cool place and drink water. It’s advised to call for emergency medical care if someone has a high body temperature, loses consciousness or seems confused, and to keep the person cool with water or fanning while waiting for help to arrive.

To prevent adverse effects of heat, people should drink plenty of fluids, wear loose, light clothing and a hat, avoid sun exposure or taking part in outdoor activities in times when heat peaks, and limit alcohol.

Caregivers are reminded never to leave children or pets in a parked vehicle or in direct sun.

The province also suggests cooling off in places like malls or libraries, cool baths or showers, and blocking out sun with awnings, curtains or blinds.

People are also asked to check in on neighbours, friends and older family members.