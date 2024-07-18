Northern Manitoba to experience prolonged period of extreme heat: ECCC

Those living and working in northern Manitoba are set to experience a prolonged period of extreme heat beginning on Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a heat warning for a number of communities, including Cross Lake, Leaf Rapids, Norway House, Thompson and The Pas.

According to the weather agency, daytime highs will reach 29 C and above, while overnight lows around 16 C are forecast for the next few days.

ECCC warns that heat can impact everyone’s health. It recommends drinking water, limiting sun exposure, seeking out shaded areas and never leaving anyone inside a parked vehicle.

To beat the heat, ECCC also recommends watching for early signs of heat illness, keeping your home cool, taking a cold shower or bath, and checking on family, friends and neighbours.