Northern Ontario joins Manitoba, defending champ Einarson in Hearts playoffs

KAMLOOPS -

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville reached the playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship Wednesday with a 10-2 win over Yukon.

McCarville joined Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and defending champion Kerri Einarson in Friday's six-team championship round.

McCarville and Jones co-led Pool B with 6-1 records.

Einarson had the only unbeaten team at 6-0 atop Pool A.

The top three teams from each pool of nine at the end of the preliminary round Thursday advance.

Saturday's four Page playoff teams will emerge from that group of six.

The semifinal and final are Sunday.

Ontario's Rachel Homan stayed in the Pool B playoff hunt at 4-2.

Alberta's Kayla Skrlik, B.C.'s Clancy Grandy and Quebec's Laurie St-Georges were tied at 4-2 behind Einarson in Pool A.

Skrlik's 7-4 defeat of Nova Scotia's Christina Black was Alberta's fourth straight win.

Grandy was a 7-5 winner over Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card 1.

Nova Scotia dropped to 4-3 and Lawes to 3-3.

New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly improved to 3-3 in Pool B following an 8-7 win over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador (1-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.