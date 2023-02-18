Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville beats Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 11-8 in Hearts

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville defeated Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 11-8 at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday.

McCarville was a finalist in last year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., where her team lost to Kerri Einarson in the championship game.

Jones is a six-time Canadian champion.

Three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario opened with a 12-3 victory over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador in the tournament's second draw.

Casey Scheidegger's wild-card team from Lethbridge, Alta., defeated another wild card, Meghan Walter of East St. Paul, Man., 5-3.

Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories picked up a 6-4 win over New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly, who was the bronze medallist in Thunder Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.