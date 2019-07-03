

CTV News Winnipeg





Norway House Cree Nation in northern Manitoba is looking into joining Bear Clan Patrol.

Executive director, James Favel was recently in the Indigenous community for a healing gathering for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

He said the community is dealing with the same issues as others across Canada, including homelessness, drugs, and exploitation.

Favel gave Norway House a start-up kit to guide them through the process of establishing a patrol group and the community will decide what works best for them.

“We just give them the tools to start the program on their own. You can't impose healing on a community, it needs to be self-initiated and they're ready,” he said.

The Bear Clan was founded in 1992 in Winnipeg, but after several years went on hiatus. In July 2015 the group rebooted and has since expanded to several communities in Manitoba and across Canada.