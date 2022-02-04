'Not a hobby, it's a crime': Manitoba man arrested for allegedly 3D-printing guns

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly 3D-printing guns at a house in Hanover, Man.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the investigation began back in September when officers intercepted a suspicious package at a mail-processing centre in Mississauga, Ont.

The package, which CBSA said was destined for southeastern Manitoba from the United States, had undeclared firearm components inside including metal parts and inserts commonly used to reinforce 3D-printed handguns.

In December, CBSA officers along with the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the Rural Municipality of Hanover where they arrested a 34-year-old man.

The CBSA said officers found two restricted 3D-printed handguns, a 3D printer with filament, three non-restricted firearms and ammunition.

The man is now facing charges of making false statements, two counts of manufacturing a restricted firearm, three counts of possessing a firearm without a licence, and two counts of failing to follow firearm storage regulations.

The charges against him have not been proven in court. The man was released on conditions.

"Making your own gun with a 3D printer is not a hobby, it’s a crime," Jeryn Peters, director of the CBSA Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division in Manitoba, said in a news release.

"The CBSA works closely with the RCMP and other partners to stop prohibited and undeclared firearms and firearms parts from entering Canada, and will arrest and charge those responsible for such activities.”

The CBSA said anyone convicted of manufacturing firearms without authorization could face a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison.