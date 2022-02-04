'Not a hobby, it's a crime': Manitoba man arrested for allegedly 3D-printing guns

While executing a search warrant at a home in Hanover, Manitoba on Dec. 16, 2021, CBSA and RCMP officers say they found 3D printed handguns, a 3D printer, and three non-restricted firearms along with ammunition. (Source: Canada Border Services Agency) While executing a search warrant at a home in Hanover, Manitoba on Dec. 16, 2021, CBSA and RCMP officers say they found 3D printed handguns, a 3D printer, and three non-restricted firearms along with ammunition. (Source: Canada Border Services Agency)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island