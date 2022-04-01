'Not an April Fools' Day joke': Chocolate bunny used as weapon in Manitoba store theft

Manitoba's Brandon Police Service is not joking about the weapon allegedly used during a recent theft at a store.

In a news release on Friday, the service had details about an alleged theft at a store that ended up with an employee being struck with a “Mr. Solid” chocolate bunny.

Brandon police officers were called to a business in the 3400 block of Victoria Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone stealing merchandise. Police said an employee confronted the suspect, a 27-year-old man, who grabbed the chocolate bunny and hit the employee, who sustained minor injuries.

The unusual weapon and multiple calls prompted Brandon police to issue a statement, saying the incident is “not an April Fools' Day joke.”

“While the weapon of choice in this case may have been atypical of what a suspect would normally use, it does not change the fact that retail employees face a daily challenge when dealing with theft,” Sgt. Kirby Sararas with the Brandon Police Service wrote in a statement. “Suspects who steal from businesses can often be unpredictable and violent towards employees, and in some cases they may use whatever weapon is available to them at the time.”

The man ran from the business, but was arrested a short time later. Police said he was still in possession of stolen merchandise, which was returned to the business.

The man has been charged with assault and theft under $5,000. The charges have not been proven in court. Police said he has been released from custody and will appear in court on June 2.