'Not an April Fools' Day joke': Chocolate bunny used as weapon in Manitoba store theft

A Mr. Solid chocolate bunny similar to this one was used during a recent theft at a Brandon, Man. store. (Image source: Hershey.ca) A Mr. Solid chocolate bunny similar to this one was used during a recent theft at a Brandon, Man. store. (Image source: Hershey.ca)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island