Some people living in a Fort Garry neighbourhood say nearby construction projects are making a mess of their residential roads.

Portions of Parker Avenue and Derek Street have a lot of potholes.

“It's not good for anyone's car, not only my car, van, pick-up truck, it's just not safe,” said Yash Chotai who moved into a house on Parker three days ago.

Chotai blames the potholes on big trucks going to construction sites.

"The heavy equipment pass by like twice, three times a day there are big trucks and tractors passing by,” he said.

Matt Miles has been documenting the problem from his window since last year. His garage backs on to Derek.

He said the street is worse than gravel roads in the country.

“They've been sending some incredibly heavy vehicles through here regularly. It’s basically turned into a mud road,” Miles said.

John Orlikow, the city councillor for the area said the neighbourhood is home to about one billion dollars’ worth of projects, including the Waverley underpass, and the next section of a corridor for bus rapid transit.

When work on the big projects is done, Orilkow said Parker Avenue and Derek Street will be permanently fixed.

In the meantime, he said engineers are looking at the road and he hopes a temporary solution to fix the roads will be identified soon.

Orlikow wants permanent repairs to happen in 2019 or 2020, ideally before the big projects are complete.

"We try to minimize the pain all the time, but there's going to be some disruptions, we know that,” said Orlikow in a phone interview with CTV News Monday.

Spring and potholes

The City of Winnipeg said Monday crews are busy working 24-7, focusing their patching efforts on the busiest routes.

It said potholes can be reported to 311.

It said large or deep potholes that pose safety concerns are forwarded to crews in the field for immediate action.

The city said at this time of year, drivers are reminded to slow down, and be mindful of potholes.