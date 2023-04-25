'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process

A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist.

Debbie Ostopowich says she is now waiting to see a specialist, after paying out-of-pocket for the sleep apnea test she did at home.

Sleep apnea is a condition where pauses in breathing happen during sleep.

Ostopowich said she did an at-home sleep test in March and it showed she has a serious case.

To avoid a 12 to 18-month wait for a test through the sleep disorder program -- she was given the option to do one through a private company. It cost $150 out-of-pocket.

"Why am I not able to get a sleep test, a home sleep test done from any reputable provider and submit my receipt to Manitoba Health?" she asked.

It’s a question she has now because she learned after the fact that she could have applied for a free at-home sleep test through the province.

"I think there is some disconnect from the province. They are not handling this very well."

In February, Manitoba announced 1,000 free at-home tests from a company called Cerebra. Manitobans could apply themselves by signing up online.

At the time it was announced, the province said there were 8,000 people waiting for a sleep test.

A government spokesperson tells CTV News, the provincial portal team vetted all those who applied online, relying on the applicant's responses to determine eligibility. Patients on the existing provincial waitlist have not been contacted, as the list has not been shared with the Diagnostic and Recovery Surgical Task Force.

According to a Cerebra spokesperson, 150 studies were completed during the contract period.

One sleep specialist tells CTV News they weren't involved in the contract but was told sleep medicine specialists were expected to see the patients who had private tests.

"Which is an expectation beyond the capacity of the sleep disorders centre without additional resources,” said Dr. Nancy Porhownik in an email.

However, the government spokesperson said patients who opt to complete a sleep study through the province's agreement with Cerebra will have access to care prescribed without having to access the sleep disorder centre for treatment and follow-up care, and the task force looks forward to providing more information soon on this agreement.

Ostopowich says she is waiting to see a sleep specialist herself, while her sleep apnea goes untreated.

She could buy a c-pap machine on her own but says it would cost $1,700.

If she waits for the provincial program it'll be much more affordable.

"You get tested, you get fitted for a mask, and then you pay 500 dollars for a machine so I am waiting for the province," said Ostopowich.

In an update from earlier this month, the province stated 20 per cent of sleep studies were completed in 20-22/23 and the remaining pandemic backlog was around 2,000.