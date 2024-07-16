'Not in this area': Linden Woods residents concerned about drug treatment centre in neighbourhood

Homeowners in Linden Woods are pushing back against a drug treatment centre in a home in the area.

The Regenesis Centre for Recovery (RCR) wants to operate a facility for women and, primarily, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

But some residents are filing an appeal at city hall over concerns the centre is not a good fit for a residential neighbourhood.

"We don't want a drug addiction centre. We feel for those people, but not in this area," said Greg Braun, who lives in the area.

The city approved a conditional use application for the home, which will house six adults.

"It will actually be the first program of its kind in all of Canada," said Cindy Foster, the executive director of the Regenesis Centre.

However, residents in the area say they were blindsided by the proposal and they worry about the centre being located in a neighbourhood with two schools and senior homes.

"What is going to be driven into this area that is drug-related?" asked Braun.

Others say the recovery centre's location is not suitable for those seeking treatment and question what happens in case of relapse and who will be monitoring the facility.

"Who is going to take these necessary steps? The closest hospital we have is Victoria General, which is at least 20 minutes away," said Katie Hutfluss, another resident in the area.

Foster said segregating people seeking treatment increases stigma related to addiction and a residential setting has services to assist with recovery.

"It's extremely important to provide care in an environment away from typical triggers and certain stresses," said Foster.

She noted there will be an application and interview process for those staying at the centre.

"These folks that are coming to RCR are very motivated to change."

Coun. John Orlikow said he isn't taking a stance either way, but if it does go to an appeal committee, he may have some questions.

"I'm not sure if this is the right fit or not. But again, I'll keep an open mind at this time," he said.

A city report said the applicant indicates the premises will be monitored by multiple security cameras and staff will be available after hours and on-call, if required.

The report also notes the recovery centre did two rounds of canvassing more than 25 homes in the immediate vicinity, but residents told CTV News they've had a difficult time finding out more about the plans.