'Not quite snow': Excessive tree seeds littering Manitoba

Aspen seeds are blanketing the ground in Manitoba. June 8, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News) Aspen seeds are blanketing the ground in Manitoba. June 8, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island