Two Winnipeg city councillors want elected council members facing criminal charges to take a leave of absence.

Councillors Cindy Gilroy and Mike Pagtakhan have put forward a notice of motion asking the city to request that the province amend the City of Winnipeg charter to make it mandatory for an elected member of council to take a paid leave of absence while facing criminal charges, including but not limited to assault and sexual assault.

Coun. Russ Wyatt was arrested and charged with sexual assault last week.

On Thursday he was not in attendance for a Winnipeg city council meeting.

Wyatt’s seat in council chambers was empty as the meeting got underway.

A motion was made to grant Wyatt a leave of absence from the meeting due to a doctor’s appointment.

Wyatt has said he is innocent of the charge and will defend himself in court. The well-known Winnipeg criminal defense lawyer Evan Roitenberg is representing him.