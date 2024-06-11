WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Notre Dame Ave closed due to police incident

Police officers blocked off a portion of Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday evening. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News) Police officers blocked off a portion of Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday evening. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News)
Winnipeg police have shut down a stretch of Notre Dame Avenue for a police incident.
At 5:45 p.m., the City of Winnipeg’s traffic account on X posted emergency crews were blocking all eastbound and westbound traffic on Notre Dame Avenue between Emily Street and Tecumseh Street.
An hour and a half later, the Winnipeg Police Service shared on X that the area between Beverley Street and Home Street was closed due to a police incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

