Nuit Blanche Winnipeg celebrates 14th year with new displays, transportation
A beloved annual celebration of arts and culture returns to city streets Saturday night.
Nuit Blanche Winnipeg will showcase nearly 100 events and displays scattered through downtown, the Exchange District, St. Boniface and The Forks.
“We're really championing pedestrian culture and just making an exciting name for everyone,” said Kurt Tittlemier, Culture Days Manitoba general manager.
This year, Nuit Blanche will feature a special installation celebration Winnipeg 150 in Stephen Juba Park, along with another new display by the Winnipeg Arts Council in Old Market Square.
“We also added in water buses,” Tittlemier said, to help get people to-and-from the various exhibits free of charge.
“We really want people to think about coming downtown and using pedestrian culture, but we also recognize not everyone has the same mobility,” Tittlemier said.
Tittlemier also said organizers and artists are championing interactive art this year, which would see visitors push buttons, ask questions and play a part in the presentations.
“We know that many people that come down maybe are not that familiar with contemporary art, and we think a great way to get interested in it is to actually interact with yourself,” said Tittlemier.
Those who want to check out the art are asked to plan their route in advance, “but also let the night take you away,” Tittlemier said. “You're going to see things that you haven't seen before.”
Nuit Blanche Winnipeg gets underway at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight.
Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'
The Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah was a 'measure of justice' for victims of a four-decade 'reign of terror,' U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday.
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Why Will Ferrell wanted a doc about his friendship with a trans woman to release before the U.S. election
Will Ferrell said in an interview with Variety that it was important for him to release his documentary, 'Will and Harper,' before the U.S. election so people could have conversations about trans people.
At least 56 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across U.S. southeast
Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 56 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Sima Sistani, who embraced Ozempic, is out as CEO of WeightWatchers
WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani, who pushed the company into embracing weight-loss drugs, is leaving the position after a two-and-a-half year stint.
Regina
-
Minister of Health invites healthcare provider unions to join nursing task force
Minister of Health Everett Hindley wrote to healthcare provider unions on Friday inviting them to join a nursing task force, something the government previously said no to.
-
Fans of the undead to take part in Regina Zombie Walk
Fans of the undead can take part in Regina’s annual Zombie Walk on Sunday afternoon.
-
Regina police welcome new police service dog to team
The Regina Police Service (RPS) welcomed a new police service dog (PSD) to their team.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death on Sask. First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP says the man who sustained injuries from a serious assault earlier this month has died in hospital.
-
-
Saskatoon Public Library appoints new CEO
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has announced the appointment of Carol Shepstone as the new director of libraries and chief executive officer (CEO).
Edmonton
-
Alberta policing plan gets mixed reviews from municipal leaders
Alberta’s government is getting pushback from some municipal leaders and support from others over its plan to build the sheriffs into a second provincial police service.
-
How journals started a journey to reconnect Indigenous families with remains from Camsell Indian hospital
A northern Alberta woman is hoping her family's history can help reunite Indigenous families with loved ones who died at the Charles Camsell Indian hospital in Edmonton.
-
'A real privilege': Search and rescue volunteers celebrate with team building
Search and rescue volunteers celebrated a summer of hard work on Saturday.
Calgary
-
'We need to take a closer look': Alberta's premier speaks on Indigenous deaths in police custody
Alberta's premier spoke to calls for an outside, independent investigation into the death of Jon Wells during an incident involving Calgary police last week.
-
Alberta municipal leaders squash advocacy for permanent resident voting rights
A Calgary city councillor's plea to have permanent residents be given the right to vote in municipal elections, an idea long dismissed by Premier Danielle Smith as unconstitutional, has been defeated.
-
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Toronto
-
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
-
Man taken to hospital after walking in to west Toronto restaurant with stab wounds: police
A man has been taken to the hospital after walking into a restaurant in Toronto’s west end late Saturday afternoon with stab wounds.
-
Suspect charged after Mississauga seniors struck with weapons in 'unprovoked' assaults: Peel police
Peel Regional police have charged a suspect in connection with two alleged assaults on seniors in Mississauga that they say were unprovoked.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa driver charged after cyclist killed in collision
The victim has been identified as Chanel Charette, 33.
-
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Montreal
-
Mad Dog Wrestling honours Quebec WWE legend, raises funds for sick children
World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon is the inspiration for a local wrestling production company that will bear his name host events on Montreal's West Island to raise money and create memories for sick children.
-
Montreal rally honours Joyce Echaquan on 4th anniversary of her death
A commemorative rally marking the fourth anniversary of Joyce Echaquan’s death will take place in Ville-Marie on Saturday afternoon.
-
Montreal's Maghrebi community sounds alarm on deadly gangs recruiting youth
Members of Montreal’s Maghrebi community are gathering in a city park this afternoon to sound the alarm about what they call the “scourge” of street gangs recruiting youth to carry out criminal acts.
Atlantic
-
Residents affected by 2023 Halifax-area wildfire receive trees
Communities that suffered total losses in Hammonds Plains, N.S., and Upper Tantallon, N.S., in the 2023 wildfire received a donation of trees from Northern Pulp on Saturday.
-
Teacher 'recruitment team' and new bridge focus of N.B. election campaign’s 10th day
Education and infrastructure were the focus of promises made on the tenth day of New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign.
-
Man, 51, charged following disturbance in Beaver Bank: N.S. RCMP
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment say they have charged a man with multiple offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, following a disturbance in Beaver Bank, N.S.
Vancouver
-
Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor heals inner child decades after abuse
For decades, Melven Jones couldn’t talk about what happened to him as a child. He didn’t even remember it.
-
Vancouver man pays $337K to regulator in insider trading settlement
A Vancouver man has paid $337,500 to the B.C. Securities Commission as part of an insider trading settlement, the financial regulator announced Friday.
-
NDP uses BC United research to mount attacks on 'crackpot' B.C. Conservatives
Almost 200 pages of research on the B.C. Conservative Party, which sources within BC United confirm were compiled by their party before it dropped out of the British Columbia election campaign to support its former rival, have come back to haunt the new alliance.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Vancouver grain terminal workers' strike
A strike by grain terminal workers at the Port of Metro Vancouver has ended, their employer announced Friday night.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
-
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist dies in Muskoka crash
Huntsville OPP is investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver.
-
One injured in Midland fire
Midland Fire Service, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to an early Saturday morning fire at a residence in Midland, which sent one person to hospital.
-
Woodlot owners convene to discuss forestry importance
As Canadian National Forest Week wraps up, the Huronia Chapter of the Ontario Woodlot Association hosted a 'field day' to share best practices for owners to manage their woodlots.
Kitchener
-
Preparations underway for a busy homecoming weekend
It’s homecoming weekend for many students and alumni and preparations are underway to ensure it’s a safe celebratory weekend.
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Kitchener Rangers drop the puck on a new season
The Kitchener Rangers returned to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday to the roar of thousands of eager fans.
London
-
Campus chaos; thousands pack streets around Western University for homecoming
On Broughdale Ave, barricades kept students to the sidewalks, and on Huron, officers kept directing the young people away from the middle of the road for emergency vehicles.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Annual Fall Colour Ride raises thousands for Children’s Health Foundation
For 28 years, motorcycle riders have gathered at Hully Gully in London, Ont. to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) and enjoy a fall ride.
-
Aylmer seeks to add hundreds of new residences in draft expansion plan
The town of Aylmer might be getting a little bit larger - it's considering expanding boundaries to include more land, and they’re holding a meeting on Thursday