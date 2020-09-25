WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers will now have more time to check out the Nuit Blanche Winnipeg art installations.

Culture Days Manitoba, the organization that puts together Nuit Blanche Winnipeg, has decided the art installations scheduled for Sept. 26 will now be a part of the month-long Culture Days Manitoba event.

In a tweet on Thursday from Nuit Blanche Winnipeg, it said this decision comes in response to “current public health orders and the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.”

The tweet added that many of the arts activities and installations will now be available from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25.

“Culture Days Manitoba is excited to provide Manitobans with this expanded opportunity to experience arts and culture,” the statement said.