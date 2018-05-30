

CTV Winnipeg





Registered nurses are now governed by the Regulated Health Professions Act (RHPA).

“The RHPA sets out consistent rules and processes for governance, registration, complaints and discipline, and regulation and bylaw making authority,” said Kelvin Goertzen, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister.

“The College of Registered Nurses has done a great deal of work to make this possible and I congratulate them for their commitment to this process and their hard work in making this possible.”

The RHPA designates which health professionals are allowed to do certain things through the use of “reserved acts.” These are procedures that pose a potential risk, such as prescribing and administering drugs, and need to be performed by trained professionals. Nurses will be allowed to perform 14 of the 21 reserved act categories.

“We are excited about the work we have accomplished together with Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living to come under the RHPA. This new legislation optimizes registered nurse scope of practice and allows RNs to continue to work in collaborative practice to support sustainable health-care delivery for Manitobans,” said Marie Edwards, president, College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba.

“The RHPA supports our regulatory mandate to serve and protect the public interest.”

The regulations also create a new designation for registered nurses called a registered nurse authorized prescriber. This designation mean these nurses will be able to independently order diagnostic tests and prescribe medications for people that require care for travel health, reproductive health, sexually transmitted infections, blood-borne pathogens and diabetes.