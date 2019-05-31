Manitoba nurses who work in sexual health and harm reduction are sounding the alarm over “unprecedented” syphilis rates they say are leading to regular cases of infections in infants not seen since the 1950s.

In a letter to Health Minister Cameron Friesen, the nurses say babies, women and people from marginalized groups are being infected with syphilis and they are concerned for the risk the rising rate poses for everyone in Winnipeg and Manitoba.

The nurses emphasize the life-threatening nature of congenital syphilis. If the infant does survive, it can impact them for their entire life.

The letter also discusses complex factors which make it harder to care for patients with sexually transmitted blood-borne infections and manage the outbreak.

“Many clients are transient and have unstable housing while trying to manage co-occurring mental health and problematic substance use issues. This complexity renders traditional methods of outbreak management ineffective,” the letter reads.

Patients aren’t able to access primary care sites and end up in emergency rooms or the healthy sexuality and harm reduction public health office instead. It said clients need “low threshold access and walk-in availability.”

It also says nurses who work on the healthy sexuality and harm reduction team are seeing their own health suffer, and that 12 public health nurses have left, decreased hours or taken medical leave in the last six months.

Failing to follow up

The letter says the team is unable to manage workloads.

“Regional guidelines recommend contact follow up within 5 days. HSHR has not been able to complete contact tracing for lower-priority infections for more than a year,” the letter reads.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said he meets regularly with the acting chief public health officer and is aware of the spike in infections.

“It’s been clear and the acting chief has made it clear that Manitoba is facing challenges in terms of the infection rates. These are not our challenges alone, in fact these same trends are being seen across Canada, in many parts of the U.S. Midwest,” he said.

Friesen said Manitoba is responding and pointed to intravenous drug use and meth as one reason rates are rising.

“This is alarming, of course, and that is why in this province public health has been responding,” Friesen said, suggesting a lack of prenatal care is also a factor.

The letter also highlighted the fact that there hasn’t been an increase in nursing staff working on the healthy sexuality and harm reduction team since 2013.

While he wouldn’t say staff numbers should go up, Friesen said decisions over resource allocation will be left up to the chief public health officer.

“I’ve accepted the advice of the acting chief provincial public health officer to increase resources at this time,” he said, adding there is “creativity and innovation being used to be able to use resources in new ways, to make contact as I said with some difficult subpopulations.”