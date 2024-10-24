WINNIPEG
    • Oak Park, Dakota, advance to JV12 finals for high school football

    The Oak Park Raiders beat the Vincent Massey Trojans in JV12 semi final action on Oct. 23, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The Oak Park Raiders beat the Vincent Massey Trojans in JV12 semi final action on Oct. 23, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    The playoffs have arrived for Winnipeg high school football, as there were two semi-final matchups Wednesday.

    Both games were in the JV12 division; the Oak Park Raiders pushed their way past the Vincent Massey Trojans 36-8.

    Meanwhile, the Dakota Lancers secured the 30-point victory, beating the St. Paul’s Crusaders 42-12.

    That means next week Oak Park and Dakota will go head-to-head in the league championship game.

    There is also still regular-season football, as JV9 has one more week until playoffs start.

    The Vincent Massey Vikings separated themselves from the Steinbach Sabres in the standings with a 41-21 win.

    The first tie of the season was witnessed as the Crocus Plains Plainsmen and the Sturgeon Heights Huskies finished deadlocked at 34.

    The Miles Mac Buckeyes remained undefeated, squeezing out a tightly contested 50-44 victory over the John Taylor Pipers.

    As well, the West Kildonan Wolverines knocked down the Maples Marauders 33-14, and the Grant Park Pirates blanked the River East Kodiaks 45-0.

    AAA and AAAA playoffs will also get underway Thursday with eight games on the docket.

