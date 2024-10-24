Oak Park, Dakota, advance to JV12 finals for high school football

The playoffs have arrived for Winnipeg high school football, as there were two semi-final matchups Wednesday.

Both games were in the JV12 division; the Oak Park Raiders pushed their way past the Vincent Massey Trojans 36-8.

Meanwhile, the Dakota Lancers secured the 30-point victory, beating the St. Paul’s Crusaders 42-12.

That means next week Oak Park and Dakota will go head-to-head in the league championship game.

There is also still regular-season football, as JV9 has one more week until playoffs start.

The Vincent Massey Vikings separated themselves from the Steinbach Sabres in the standings with a 41-21 win.

The first tie of the season was witnessed as the Crocus Plains Plainsmen and the Sturgeon Heights Huskies finished deadlocked at 34.

The Miles Mac Buckeyes remained undefeated, squeezing out a tightly contested 50-44 victory over the John Taylor Pipers.

As well, the West Kildonan Wolverines knocked down the Maples Marauders 33-14, and the Grant Park Pirates blanked the River East Kodiaks 45-0.

AAA and AAAA playoffs will also get underway Thursday with eight games on the docket.