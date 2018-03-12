

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 29-year-old man from Oakview, Manitoba, was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday.

Police were called just after 5 p.m. to the RM of Riverdale and said the crash happened on the Little Saskatchewan River, about 15 kilometres southeast of Rivers.

Officers from the RCMP and the Rivers Police Service responded, and police believe the man was heading north on a trail when he drove over the edge of a ravine bank and dropped approximately 20 metres onto the frozen river.

Police said he was wearing a helmet, and it’s not known if alcohol or speed influenced the crash.

The Rivers Police Service continues to investigate.