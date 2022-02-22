Obby Khan representing PCs in Fort Whyte by-election

A by-election has been called in the Fort Whyte riding, which was left vacant by former premier Brian Pallister.

Obby Khan is representing the Progressive Conservatives in the riding.

According to his election website, Khan transitioned from a nine-year career in the CFL, six of which were with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, to a local entrepreneur.

He opened the first of his three Shawarma Khan Restaurants in 2012 and also opened a cold-pressed juice company the following year.

Once the pandemic hit, Khan started the website GoodLocal, which allows people to buy local products online, as a way to support businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have always loved my community, and right now we have such a great opportunity for growth as Manitoba loosens health restrictions and reopens our economy," Khan said in a news release.

Khan also served as the co-chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors and he created the Small Business Council.

He also sits on the Travel Manitoba Board and Restaurants Canada National Board.

Khan said he believes Premier Heather Stefanson has a great plan to move the province forward and he wants to help contribute to it.

The by-election will be held on March 22.