Obby Khan unofficial winner in Fort Whyte byelection for Tories

Manitoba businessman and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan will likely be heading to the Manitoba Legislature.

Khan is being projected as the unofficial winner of the byelection in the Fort Whyte riding Tuesday night. With all 56 polls reporting, Khan received 3,050 votes.

The results will become official on Friday.

Former premier Brian Pallister, who resigned as MLA in October, previously held the riding.

With Khan's projected win, the riding will remain in the hands of the Progressive Conservatives – the party that has represented the riding since its creation in 1999.

Once the all polls were announced, Khan thanked his supporters and campaign staff for helping him secure the victory.

Willard Reaves, representing the Manitoba Liberals, finished in second place with 2,853 votes. Throughout the evening, Reaves and Khan battled for first place, with one vote separating the two candidates at one point in the evening.

Trudy Schroeder, who represented the NDP, finished a distant third with 1,112 votes.

In a statement, Schroeder congratulated Khan and said the byelection results sent a message to Premier Heather Stefanson and the Progressive Conservatives.

“Manitobans are tired of Brian Pallister and Heather Stefanson and the damage they have done to our province,” Schroeder said in a statement.

Independent candidate Patrick Allard received 101 votes for fourth place and Green Party of Manitoba candidate Nicolas Geddert received 55 votes.

Unofficial results can be found here.