Off-duty officer assaulted downtown: Winnipeg police

Two men are behind bars after an off-duty Winnipeg police officer was attacked Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 7 a.m. on Oct. 21. Officers rushed to the intersection of St. Mary Avenue and Donald Street where an off-duty officer had called for help after being assaulted.

Investigators learned the officer had been approached by two men. One of them tried to physically assault the officer before the suspects fled on foot. The officer was not hurt during the incident.

A few minutes later, police say a third suspect approached the officer armed with a machete. He demanded the return of property left behind by the first suspects, then fled on a bicycle when the officer refused.

Police tracked down one of the initial suspects in the 300 block of St. Mary Avenue, and the third suspect in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue. A discarded machete was found nearby and seized as evidence.

A 33-year-old man and 27-year-old man face charges of assaulting a peace officer, which must be proven in court.

One of the suspects remains at large. Anyone with information that may help police can call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).