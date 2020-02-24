WINNIPEG -- An off-duty police officer was taken to hospital after trying to stop a liquor mart theft.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. at the Liquor Mart in the 800 block of Dakota Street. The officer saw a number of people steal a large amount of alcohol and then run away.

Police said the officer called for backup and then followed the suspects. The officer was assaulted while apprehending one man near Sterling Avenue and St. Anne's Road. Everyone else was able to get away.

The officer was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Police said later that evening at around 7:45 p.m. police arrested a second man in the area of William Avenue and Harriet Street.

Police have charged two men and are continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS-8477.