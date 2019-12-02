WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an off-duty RCMP officer was seriously hurt while hunting.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified of the incident by RCMP on Nov. 29. The incident happened on Sept. 7 when an off-duty officer was out hunting and the gun he was carrying went off, seriously injuring him.

The IIU said any injury caused by a firearm is defined as a serious injury and it is mandated to investigate.

Any witnesses or other people who have information or video footage that may help the investigation should contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said no further details will be provided about the incident at this time.