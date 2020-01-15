WINNIPEG -- An off-duty Winnipeg Police Service officer has been arrested and charged with impaired driving, according to the RCMP.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving during an RCMP check stop on Garven Road in the RM of Springfield on Dec. 15, 2019, RCMP said.

On Tuesday, RCMP charged Tyler Perkins, a Winnipeg Police Service officer who was off-duty during the arrest. He has been charged with impaired operation.

RCMP said Perkins's blood alcohol concentration was equal to or exceeded 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

RCMP said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and is monitoring the situation.