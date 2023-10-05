Offence in full throttle for high school football action Thursday

The offence was firing on all cylinders for multiple teams Thursday night as high school football action continued.

The Junior Varsity wrapped up for the week with Winnipeg’s Vincent Massey dominating Grant Park 47-0.

In AAA matchups, Tech Voc secured the 30-11 win over St. John’s, while the Churchill Bulldogs dismantled the St. Norbert Celtics 38-0.

There was also a handful of AAAA on the schedule Thursday.

Steinbach beat Kelvin 38-0. The Miles Mac Buckeyes powered their way past the Kildonan East Reivers 34-8.

Meanwhile the Sturgeon Huskies beat the West Kildonan Wolverines 27-2.

There are two late games as well, Springfield is battling River East, while the AAAA Vincent Massey is facing the AAAA Grant Park.

Those scores will be updated when they are available.