Offence was kicked into full throttle to start week six of Winnipeg high school football

    Offence was the name of the game Wednesday as week six of the high school football got underway.

    JV 9 action started with four games – the River East Kodiaks enjoyed a sweet treat beating the Maples Marauders 41-0.

    The West Kildonan Wolverines were tamed by the Steinbach Sabres 21-16. The offensive prowess of the John Taylor Pipers and Crocus Plains Plainsmen was on full display – John Taylor getting the 72-60 win.

    The final JV 9 game had the Miles Mac Buckeyes stay perfect by taking down the Sturgeon Heights Huskies 63-14.

    In JV12 action, the battle of the top two teams saw the Dakota Lancer grab a 24-14 win over the Oak Park Raiders, while the St. Paul's Crusaders squeezed out a win in a low-scoring affair with the Vincent Massey Trojans 9-7.

    There was one AAA game on the docket, with the Fort Frances Muskies swimming by the Portage Trojans 23-18.

    The action continues Thursday with nine more games on the schedule.

