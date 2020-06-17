WINNIPEG -- A prisoner at the RCMP detachment in Chemawawin, Man., bit and hit an officer with a baton during an assault on Friday, according to police.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers received a call from a cell guard, who said a man they had in custody was causing a disturbance.

Once police arrived at the detachment, they saw the suspect, who had been arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act, ripping up the floor in the cell.

Police then verbally arrested the man for mischief and told him to sit near the corner of the cell, in order for them to come in and move the suspect to another cell.

When officers entered the cell, they said the man lunged and grabbed an officer. Police said while they attempted to restrain the suspect, he was able to grab a baton from one officer’s belt, and hit an officer in the leg with the baton several times, while also biting his arm.

Mounties were able to get control of the suspect, who was not hurt, and put him in handcuffs.

The officer was treated at a nursing station, but has since been released.

Conrad Walker, 21, from Easterville, Man., has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of disarming a police officer, and assault with a weapon on a police officer. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Walker is in custody.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have resulted in serious injuries," said Supt. Kevin Lewis of the RCMP Manitoba North District in a news release.

"However, throughout the incident, the officers remained calm and professional and were able to de-escalate the situation quickly."