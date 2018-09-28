

CTV Winnipeg





A member of the Winnipeg Police Service broke part of his tooth on Friday during an assault by a suspect police believe had consumed methamphetamine.

Around 1:20 a.m. officers saw what they described as a suspicious passenger in a taxi in the Maryland Street and Ellice Avenue area.

According to a news release, when police stopped the taxi the man provided a fake name and was uncooperative.

Police decided to place him under arrest and that’s when one officer was punched in the face, breaking a tooth, and another officer kicked.

Police used a taser on the man and on the second try the man fell to ground. Police allege the suspect then attempted to get rid of a bag containing 1.2 ounces of meth and 1.5 grams of cocaine.

Eventually police restrained him and seized the bag. Police believe the man consumed meth before the incident.

Both officers went to the hospital for treatment.

Winnipeg’s Darren James Bear, 38, has been charged with numerous offences including two counts of assaulting a peace officer. He was also processed on two outstanding arrest warrants for charges that include failure to comply with a probation order.

He was taken into custody.