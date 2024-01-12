Officer injured after stolen vehicle rams into police cruiser

A Manitoba RCMP officer was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a stolen vehicle rammed into a police cruiser in Steinbach.

The incident began around 8:25 a.m. when Mounties received a report about a pick-up truck that was stolen on Brandt Street.

Officers on patrol then found the stolen truck being driven in Steinbach, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police allege the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and drove to a dead-end street.

RCMP said officers then contained the area, but the suspect rammed and pushed a police car out of the way. Mounties said a second police vehicle attempted to stop the driver, but the suspect struck that vehicle as well and then drove into a fence.

Officers arrested the driver and a passenger.

Police note that the suspect also hit a parked civilian vehicle.

One officer was hurt during the incident. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

A 39-year-old man is facing several charges, including assault on a peace officer with a weapon. He was taken into custody, while the passenger was released without charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.