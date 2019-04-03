

Rachel Bergen, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba First Nations Police confirmed Wednesday an officer was involved in a shooting on Long Plain First Nation Tuesday evening.

Insp. Dave Scott said three officers were called to the community near Portage la Prairie, Man. around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

He can't confirm the status of the person who was shot, but did say all three officers are on administrative leave.

“It was horrible,” Scott said. “It’s the worst thing and you never want to be involved in it.”

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the incident, but can’t confirm any details at this point.

More to come...