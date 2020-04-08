WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say one person is in hospital after an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

Photos from the scene show a number of vehicles surrounded by police tape. One vehicle, a dark CRV, was pushed up against a police cruiser and had its doors open.

Winnipeg Police Const. Jay Murray said there is no update on the condition of the person in hospital. A number of suspects have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. More to come.