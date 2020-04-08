Officer-involved shooting shuts down Lagimodiere
A police incident at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue in Winnipeg on April 8, 2020. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV news Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say one person is in hospital after an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.
Photos from the scene show a number of vehicles surrounded by police tape. One vehicle, a dark CRV, was pushed up against a police cruiser and had its doors open.
Winnipeg Police Const. Jay Murray said there is no update on the condition of the person in hospital. A number of suspects have been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. More to come.