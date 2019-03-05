

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit said a police shooting that injured a 16-year-old suspect’s right hand in October 2018 was justified.

The police watchdog organization alleged the boy involved was armed with a rifle and said it was reasonable for an officer to fire to prevent anyone else from being killed.

The incident happened just after midnight on Oct. 4, said the IIU, when police went to a call of up to 10 males who may have been armed with machine guns who were firing shots and knocking on doors on Mountain Avenue.

The suspect was spotted running from responding officers, armed with a rifle, the IIU said, and ignored orders to stop.

The IIU said he would have been able to turn his gun on officers quickly, and an officer fired, hitting him in the right finger.

IIU investigators spoke with 14 witnesses while canvassing the area, and the IIU said the fact the youth’s life wasn’t threatened by the injury wasn’t a factor in its conclusion that the shooting was justified.

The suspect was charged in connection with the incident and the IIU said it’s full report on the incident will be shared online after those charges are resolved in court.