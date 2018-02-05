

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say an officer lost a pistol magazine containing ammunition -- while on duty.

The magazine was lost sometime between Sunday at 10 p.m. and Monday morning at 1 a.m.

The plastic magazine is black in colour and contains 15 rounds of ammunition.

"This is a problem that isn't unique to Winnipeg. It happens to police forces all across North America," said Const. Jay Murray. "You have to look at what a police officer has to do in the line of duty. Sometimes that entails climbing over fences, chasing after individuals, crawling into tight spaces, there’s a number of physical strenuous activities they might do in a shift, and unfortunately things become dislodged from our belts."

Anyone who finds the magazine is asked to turn it in at any police station, or contact Winnipeg police by phone at 204-986-6222.