A Manitoba RCMP officer’s gun and Taser were stolen from his home in the Island Lakes area during a break and enter. It’s believed to have happened on Thursday or Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, it received a call from an off-duty RCMP officer who reported that his service pistol and Taser were stolen from a safe.

The firearm was secured with a trigger lock at the time of the theft and was not loaded. No ammunition was stolen.

The gun is a Smith & Wesson 5906 handgun with an RCMP emblem on the side. The Taser is an x26 model with both black and yellow colours.

Police said several other personal items were stolen from the home.

Members of the major crimes unit are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.