

Renée Rodgers





RCMP are warning people in Onanole to lock their doors and windows as they search for 2-3 suspects who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said shots were fired Wednesday night and one male officer was injured and transferred to hospital. There was no word on his condition late Wednesday night.

RCMP said the suspects may have split up.

One or more could be travelling in a black, 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab with Manitoba license plate: GBX 470. Others may be on foot.

They were last seen on Highway 262.

All RCMP resources were being utilized in the search.

Police are asking those in the area to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious by calling 911 immediately.