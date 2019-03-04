

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined that an RCMP officer won’t be charged in connection with an incident where a woman was hurt after driving into a water-filled ditch.

On July 22, 2018 a Mountie saw a car with its high beams on, idling at a junction on a road near Cranberry Portage, Man.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit, the officer pulled up to the woman’s car and turned on the emergency equipment, when she drove off north on Highway 10.

The Mountie lost sight of the vehicle, but found it later in a water-filled ditch with the woman unconscious inside. She was taken to Flin Flon General Hospital and then to the Health Sciences Centre.

The IIU investigated as the incident involved a person being hospitalized after having contact with a police officer.

The watchdog’s civilian director determined there’s no evidence to indicate the Mountie had anything to do with the woman driving into a ditch, or any of her injuries. He noted the IIU’s mandate to investigate was tenuous because the contact between the officer and the woman was limited; because there’s no evidence behind how the car ended up in a ditch; and because doctors couldn’t figure out if the woman had a head injury because of the collision, or if she had a some sort of “neurological event” before the car went into the ditch.

The woman faces outstanding charges related to this incident.