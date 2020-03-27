WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba RCMP officer won’t be charged after it was alleged that he drove in a dangerous and erratic manner in May 2019, according to Manitoba’s police watchdog.

On June 12 Mounties told the Independent Investigation Unit about an allegation against an officer of impaired operation of a motor vehicle near Neepawa, Man., the watchdog’s report says.

It notes on the evening of May 22, RCMP received a report about a possible impaired driver, heading westbound on Highway 16. A female caller gave a description of the car, which was determined to be an unmarked Manitoba RCMP West District pool car. These cars are used for administrative purposes.

The IIU report says the caller reported the car riding their bumper, driving in an erratic manner, almost hitting a ditch on two occasions, and almost driving into oncoming traffic three times.

It also says the officer indicated that he was driving at the time of the complaint, was travelling slowly through Neepawa, and was speaking out the window to another officer. The officer denied consuming any alcohol.

The civilian director decided it was in the public interest to investigate.

Investigators spoke with three civilian witnesses, with all three reporting different pieces of what they describe as erratic driving.

The IIU said the majority of the erratic driving was seen by witness, who observed it through their rear view mirror, while another witness believed that weather conditions may have played a part. The police watchdog says these three witnesses were “vague” in their descriptions of how long the erratic driving lasted, and were reluctant to testify in court.

The one witness officer, who had direct contact with the accused, said he didn’t see any erratic driving.

The IIU’s civilian director determined there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the Mountie.

The full report can be found online.