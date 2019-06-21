

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police officers decided against firing shots at a suspect believed to be armed with a gun for safety reasons, only to find out it was actually a bike pump.

On Wednesday police were called to the Liquor Mart on Ellice Avenue at Hargrave Street at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Employees and customers said the suspect had a gun, police said.

Soon after officers spotted a suspect on Ellice, not far from the store, and said he pulled what they thought was a gun from his waistband and, “…adopted a shooting stance and pointed it at officers from approximately 75 feet away.”

That’s when officers had to assess whether or not to shoot at him, but decided the risk to the public was too great.

A suspect was taken into custody after more police arrived at the scene.

But a search only turned up a bicycle pump and a bottle of liquor.

Andrew Claude Scott, 40, is facing charged that include armed robbery using a firearm.

He is in custody.